Milwaukee County Transit System contactless payments launched

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The Brief MCTS riders can now pay fares by tapping credit/debit cards, smartphones, or smartwatches directly on bus validators. To save money, riders should use the same payment method consistently to benefit from automatic daily, weekly, or monthly fare limits. Visitors and tourists especially benefit from the option to tap and pay.



Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Monday, April 6, the launch of a new contactless payment option that allows riders to pay their fare using a credit card, debit card, smartphone, or smartwatch.

Contactless payments

What we know:

A news release says riders can simply tap their contactless payment method on the bus validator and go. This new feature makes it easy for visitors, tourists, or those without WisGo accounts to take the bus.

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There are now multiple ways to pay for a bus ride:

WisGo Card (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, UPass)

Umo App (full fare, reduced fare, CVP, UPass)

Contactless for full fare only (including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover credit cards or debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay, smartwatches and smartphones)

Cash

Ride more, pay less

Dig deeper:

MCTS says to ride more and pay less, riders should use the same payment method each time they ride to qualify for fare capping savings. With fare capping, riders never pay more than the daily, weekly, or monthly fare limit with no guesswork needed.

For regular riders, the WisGo card and Umo app are often the best options to track their accounts. Individuals who qualify for reduced fare, students with UPasses, and employees who pay fare through the Commuter Value Pass (CVP) program need to use the WisGo card or Umo app to receive benefits.

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Visitors and tourists especially benefit from the option to tap and pay using just about anything in their wallets.

To help plan a trip to Milwaukee County, riders are invited to visit RideMCTS.com for info about destinations, fares, fare capping, and frequently asked questions.