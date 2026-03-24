Milwaukee County seeks redevelopment proposals for medical examiner site

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The Brief Milwaukee County is seeking redevelopment proposals for the 933 W. Highland Avenue property as the medical examiner's office moves to Wauwatosa. The county is prioritizing high-density or affordable housing projects that align with the Downtown Area Plan. A site walkthrough is scheduled for April 24.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office will soon relocate their operations to a new facility in Wauwatosa. Now, the county is seeking redevelopment proposals for the existing medical examiner's property at 933 W. Highland Avenue in Milwaukee.

Redevelopment proposals sought

What we know:

The current medical examiner's property was built in 1931. The 1.07‑acre parcel includes a structure that's approximately 58,000 square feet. A news release says a new vision is now needed for the site.

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Through this Request for Proposals (RFP), Milwaukee County Economic Development and Real Estate Services aims to attract a redevelopment that advances community goals and offers strong architectural design, financial feasibility, equity and inclusion, and alignment with the City of Milwaukee’s Downtown Area Plan. The news release says proposals that include higher-density residential housing or affordable housing will receive prioritized consideration under the RFP’s evaluation criteria.

Developers interested?

What you can do:

Interested developers can access the full RFP and submission portal at countymilwaukee.bonfirehub.com. For questions about the RFP, you are invited to contact RFP Administrator Heather Reindl at heather.reindl@milwaukeecountywi.gov.

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A pre‑proposal site walkthrough will take place on Friday, April 24, at 1 p.m. Proposals will be accepted on a rolling basis, with the first submission deadline on May 26 at 5 p.m.