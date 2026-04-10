Milwaukee County Parks: July 3 drone show returns for 2026
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks announced the return of the Independence Day Drone Show on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 9:15 p.m. along the lakefront at McKinley Beach.
Drone show returns for July 3, 2026
What we know:
A news release says Northern Lights Drone Show by BCI Entertainment will handle the show. This year’s event "will take the experience to new heights with the debut of pyrotechnic drone technology, combining synchronized aerial light formations with safe, controlled spark effects for an even more dynamic and visually stunning performance," the release says.
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The drone show will be approximately 45 minutes long, featuring patriotic light displays, plus much more.
Summerfest drone show
Challenge grant
Dig deeper:
The Milwaukee Parks Foundation also announced that philanthropists David Herro and Jay Franke have pledged a $50,000 challenge grant to support the July 3 celebration.
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Community members are encouraged to contribute and help meet the fundraising goal by May 15, 2026, ensuring a high-quality experience for all attendees. Donations toward the $50,000 challenge grant can be made through the Milwaukee Parks Foundation.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee County Parks.