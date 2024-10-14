Milwaukee County park-and-ride lots closing; safety, security issues

article

The Brief Two Milwaukee County park-and-ride lots will be shutting down starting Oct. 21 due to safety and security issues. The Holt Avenue lot will close Oct. 21. The College Avenue lot will close a short time later. Officials are working to find housing solutions for those living in those lots.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), with support from Milwaukee city and county officials announced on Monday, Oct. 14 the indefinite closure of two park-and-ride lots and partial closure of another park and ride lot in Milwaukee County due to declining safety conditions.

A news release says effective Monday, Oct. 21, WisDOT will close the Holt Avenue lot. The northeast College Avenue lot and portions of the southwest College Avenue lot will close soon after. A small area of the southwest College Avenue lot will remain open to serve transit riders.

Concrete barrier walls and fencing will be placed around the lots. Individuals will have the ability to leave but will not be able to enter the lots, the release says. WisDOT staff and partners are evaluating actions that will allow other park and ride locations to remain open for their intended use. Plans for reconfiguration at other park and ride lots and increased monitoring are underway.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say WisDOT and partners have worked to find housing solutions for the growing number of people living in their vehicles and in encampments in the park and ride lots at I-43/94 and Holt Avenue and I-43/94 at County ZZ (College Avenue).

Safety and security in lots

To date, Milwaukee County Housing Services have found safer and more suitable housing for more than 80 individuals. Officials say despite those efforts, more individuals continue to enter the lots. The environments continue to degrade and become less safe every day. First responders including law enforcement, fire service personnel and paramedics are responding to a heightened number of emergency calls regarding dangerous and unsafe activity in and around the lots.

Related article

Between July 1 and September 30, 2024, Milwaukee city and county law enforcement responded to a combined 275 calls for service, a nearly 42% increase over the same time period in 2023. Officers are responding to increased reports of assault, theft and subjects with weapons. Other recently reported incidents causing law enforcement response include robbery, shots fired and drug overdoses.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In recent months, WisDOT and partners have worked with individuals in the lots to inform them of the need to vacate per Wisconsin State Statute 86.025. It’s illegal in Wisconsin to camp on public highways or adjacent rights-of-way. WisDOT leadership understands homelessness is a nationwide concern that requires care and compassion to solve. That’s why the agency and partners have expended resources to respectfully rehouse individuals living in the park and rides. As conditions continue to deteriorate, WisDOT has made the difficult decision to close the Holt Avenue lot, the northeast College Avenue lot and portions of the southwest College Avenue lot.

What now for transit users?

WisDOT continues to work with the Milwaukee County Transit System to assist transit users who park in the Holt Avenue lot and ride buses to their destination. Signage will be placed at the lot and rider outreach will take place to inform them of the service changes. More information about Milwaukee County transit options can be found at: ridemcts.com.

Related article

Milwaukee County Housing Services will continue to work with individuals to discuss safer and more suitable living environments. More information can be found on their services.