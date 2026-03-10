Milwaukee County officials: Test, replace smoke alarm batteries

The Brief Milwaukee County officials promoted on March 10 residential fire safety and the necessity of functional smoke alarms. Residents are urged to change smoke alarm batteries twice a year. Officials connected residents with resources for free smoke detector installations.



Milwaukee County officials came together on Tuesday, March 10, to promote residential fire safety, including the importance of working smoke alarms.

Fire safety reminders

What we know:

Fire safety experts recommend replacing smoke alarm batteries twice a year. A news release says one easy way to remember is to change your batteries when you change your clocks. Clocks sprang forward one hour on Sunday, March 8.

Officials will also connect residents with resources for free smoke detector installation, share fire-safety best practices, and highlight the health risks of residential fires.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

Among the speakers expected at the Tuesday news conference were Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, and Malysha MacFarland, Community Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

"The fact of the matter is that nearly 60% 60% of deaths in residential fires happen within homes where smoke detectors either aren't installed or simply don't work," said Crowley. "And the most common reason that they don't work is because the batteries were dead or have been removed. And that's a tragedy.

"They are a simple tool that will afford the families the one thing they need. That is the time to get out of a building early in the event of a fire," Chief Lipski said. "Get these in your living spaces. Get these in your homes."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Every smoke alarm can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by half. And those extra moments of warning can give people the most valuable thing they have in an emergency. And that's time. Time to wake up, time to get out, time to call for help," Dr. Weston said.

In need of a smoke detector?

What you can do:

If Milwaukee residents are in need of a smoke detector, you can call 414-286-8980 to find out if you are eligible to receive one installed for free.

Chief Lipski indicated that if you live in another community, reach out to the local fire department and see if they have a similar smoke detector installation program.