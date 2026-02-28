Milwaukee County N. 76th Street resurfacing project begins March 2
MILWAUKEE - Drivers beware! Construction work is set to begin on Monday, March 2 to resurface a 4 ½ mile stretch of N. 76th Street in Milwaukee County.
Resurfacing project
What we know:
The state approved $13.4 million to resurface and improve N. 76th Street from Florist Avenue on the south to County Q (County Line Road) on the north.
Improvements will include:
- Resurface WIS 181 (76th Street) within project limits
- Upgrades to 12 signalized intersections within project limits
- Pedestrian safety enhancements, including curb ramp updates
- New sidewalk installations
- New pavement marking and signing
Traffic impacts
Dig deeper:
Motorists should be aware there will be a reduction in travel lanes in multiple areas of the corridor.
While access to businesses and residences will be maintained, there may be single and double lane closures in both directions from time to time.
This project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2026. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.