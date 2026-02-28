Milwaukee County N. 76th Street resurfacing project begins March 2

article

The Brief A $13.4 million project begins Monday, March 2, to improve a 4.5-mile stretch of N. 76th Street (WIS 181) from Florist Avenue to County Line Road. Work includes upgrading 12 signalized intersections, installing new sidewalks, and enhancing pedestrian curb ramps for ADA compliance. Drivers should expect reduced travel lanes and occasional single or double lane closures.



Drivers beware! Construction work is set to begin on Monday, March 2 to resurface a 4 ½ mile stretch of N. 76th Street in Milwaukee County.

Resurfacing project

What we know:

The state approved $13.4 million to resurface and improve N. 76th Street from Florist Avenue on the south to County Q (County Line Road) on the north.

Improvements will include:

Resurface WIS 181 (76th Street) within project limits

Upgrades to 12 signalized intersections within project limits

Pedestrian safety enhancements, including curb ramp updates

New sidewalk installations

New pavement marking and signing

Traffic impacts

Dig deeper:

Motorists should be aware there will be a reduction in travel lanes in multiple areas of the corridor.

While access to businesses and residences will be maintained, there may be single and double lane closures in both directions from time to time.

This project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2026. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

