Milwaukee County I-94 East-West Freeway project; lane, ramp closure

The Brief A long-term lane and ramp closure is scheduled to begin Monday, March 9 along I-94 eastbound. Travelers should plan ahead and allow extra time. Travel time shifts and alternate modes of transportation are also encouraged.



A long-term lane and ramp closure is scheduled to begin the evening of Monday, March 9, as part of the I-94 East-West Freeway project in Milwaukee County.

What to expect

Long-term lane closure on I-94 eastbound, from 35th Street to 25th Street, through late 2026

Long-term closure of the 35th Street entrance ramp to I-94 eastbound, through late 2026Detour: 35th Street, Wisconsin Avenue, 27th Street, Clybourn Street, and 25th Street

Local and regional alternate routes are encouraged. Travelers should plan ahead and allow extra time. Travel time shifts and alternate modes of transportation are also encouraged.

Upcoming openings

What we know:

By late March, eastbound I-94 will be restored to three lanes west of the stadium, and the General Mitchell Boulevard ramps will reopen. Please note this long-term lane closure will return in late summer, while the General Mitchell Boulevard ramps remain open until fall.