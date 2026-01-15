Milwaukee County I-94 closure due to semi-trailer fire; no injuries reported

article

A temporary closure is in place near the southbound I-94 College Avenue spur Thursday night, Jan. 15, as crews respond to a semi-trailer fire.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the closure is allowing space for the Milwaukee Fire Department and deputies to manage the scene and extinguish the fire. Authorities said all occupants were able to safely exit the vehicle and no injuries have been reported.

As of 9:20 p.m., traffic is still being diverted as crews continue working, and drivers are urged to use alternate routes while the closure remains in effect.