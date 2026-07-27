Milwaukee County I-41 crash near Drexel; squad car rear-ended
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - All lanes of northbound I-41 are shut down at Drexel Avenue following a Monday morning crash involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy.
Crash on I-41 near Drexel
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on northbound I-41/94 near Drexel Avenue around 4 a.m. While on scene, a deputy had their squad car rear-ended by another vehicle as the deputy prepared to close lanes.
The striking vehicle—occupying a man, a woman, and a small child—remained at the scene.
The deputy suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital for examination. His canine partner also suffered an apparent non-life-threatening injury, and was examined and cleared by a veterinarian.
The freeway remains closed at that location, with all traffic being diverted off at Drexel, but permitted to get right back on at the next Drexel on ramp.
The Oak Creek Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the closure and are conducting crash reconstruction. The incident remains under investigation. No arrests were made or citations issued.
Monitor traffic conditions
What you can do:
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The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.