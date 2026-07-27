Milwaukee County I-41 crash near Drexel; squad car rear-ended

The Brief A crash has shut down I-41 NB at Drexel Avenue on Monday morning. A MCSO squad car was rear-ended while on scene closing lanes. All traffic is diverted off at Drexel, but permitted to get right back on at the next Drexel on ramp.



All lanes of northbound I-41 are shut down at Drexel Avenue following a Monday morning crash involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy.

Crash on I-41 near Drexel

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on northbound I-41/94 near Drexel Avenue around 4 a.m. While on scene, a deputy had their squad car rear-ended by another vehicle as the deputy prepared to close lanes.

The striking vehicle—occupying a man, a woman, and a small child—remained at the scene.

The deputy suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital for examination. His canine partner also suffered an apparent non-life-threatening injury, and was examined and cleared by a veterinarian.

The freeway remains closed at that location, with all traffic being diverted off at Drexel, but permitted to get right back on at the next Drexel on ramp.

The Oak Creek Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the closure and are conducting crash reconstruction. The incident remains under investigation. No arrests were made or citations issued.

Monitor traffic conditions

What you can do:

Visit the FOX6Now.com Traffic Tracker by CLICKING HERE. It's a high-powered, Google-driven map that'll show you where the traffic is really gummed up on any morning.

It's an interactive map, so zoom in, move the map around, whatever you need.