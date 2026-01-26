Milwaukee County highlights community violence intervention efforts
MILWAUKEE - County Executive David Crowley hosted a roundtable discussion on Monday, Jan. 26, to highlight Milwaukee County’s Credible Messenger Program, which aims to improve public safety and support local youth involved in the justice system through expanding mentorship, resources, and job opportunities.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
County Executive Crowley was joined by Credible Messenger partners, local leaders, and representatives from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to discuss how to continue addressing public safety challenges through community violence intervention initiatives, youth engagement efforts, and greater partnership with state and federal leaders.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of County Executive David Crowley.