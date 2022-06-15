Milwaukee County heat-related deaths probable, officials investigate

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday, June 15 said it is investigating a pair of probable heat-related deaths.

Autopsies of a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman and 89-year-old Greenfield man are scheduled for Thursday.

The medical examiner's office said the 39-year-old woman was found inside her home near 42nd and Mill; the "ambient indoor temperature" was 88 degrees. She had reportedly complained of being too hot shortly before she was found unresponsive.

The 89-year-old man, according to the medical examiner's office, had collapsed in his yard near 45th and Ohio.

There are a number of signs and symptoms to watch for regarding heat-related illness. Those include heavy sweating, dizziness and even vomiting

When temperatures reach dangerous levels, it’s important to take precautionary measures to keep yourself safe. Milwaukee County has a list of public cooling sites available for those in need of relief from the heat.

To prevent heat-related illness or death, the Milwaukee Health Department advises citizens to take the following precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Stay Cool

Slow down. Limit physical activity, and try to spend part of your day in air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, movie theaters, or libraries.

Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Take cool baths or showers and use wet towels on your skin to help you cool down.

Do not rely on fans as a primary cooling device.

Check in on those most-at-risk twice a day.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, regardless of thirst.

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase heat effects.

Remind others to drink enough water.