Milwaukee County food insecurity during holiday season; officials address

The Brief Milwaukee County officials highlight efforts addressing food insecurity during the holiday season. The Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with 13 local food pantries to distribute nutritious, perishable foods to households. Even with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits restored, food pantries experienced increased demand.



Milwaukee County officials on Tuesday, Dec. 9 held a news conference to highlight the efforts being made to address food insecurity during the holiday season.

What we know:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson-Bovell, and food pantry partners provided an update as to how the $150,000 appropriation transfer from the county’s contingency fund to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is providing supplemental food assistance for residents affected by the recent government shutdown and ongoing food insecurity challenges.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

DHHS has partnered with 13 local food pantries to distribute nutritious, perishable foods to households most impacted by food insecurity.

Even with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits restored, food pantries experienced increased demand for fresh foods that continues to persist across the community.