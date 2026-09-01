The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Tuesday issued a directive to limit Flock camera use on county property. Crowley wants to evaluate policy and develop standards for the technology's use. Crowley is running for Wisconsin governor against U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin governor, on Tuesday issued a directive to the sheriff's office and other county departments to limit Flock camera use on county property.

Crowley's Flock directive

What we know:

According to the county executive's office, Crowley called on the county's Office of Corporation Counsel and Information Management Services Division to "evaluate current policy framework governing the use of any surveillance technology and develop binding standards for this technology."

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The standards, Crowley's office said, will address:

What the technology can and cannot be used for

How long data can be kept

Who can access it and under what circumstances

The county executive's office also said Crowley wants to see clear limits on when information can be shared, including a ban on use for federal immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant, and require independent audits and consequences for misuse.

Crowley also wants municipal leaders throughout Milwaukee County to reevaluate their own use of the technology and adopt policy frameworks modeled on the county's approach as it relates to use, data retention, access and accountability.

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What we don't know:

The elected sheriff, not the county executive, is in charge of law enforcement. The county executive does have authority over county property. It's unclear if Crowley's directive can or will lead to any action.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball has not released any comment on Crowley's directive.

What is the Flock camera system?

The backstory:

Flock cameras scan and take photos of license plates going by, and police can search the database to pinpoint locations. In spring, the company told FOX6 News it partners with more than 200 agencies in the state, and the system helps solve crime.

Big picture view:

The Milwaukee Police Department has agreed to make several changes to its Flock camera system policies, according to statements Monday afternoon from the department and the mayor's office. MPD confirmed access to the technology has been restricted to supervisors only, and the department will no longer share data access with surrounding jurisdictions.

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Flock technology use will also be limited to "Part I crimes" – like homicide, robbery and human trafficking – as well as critically missing persons, drug trafficking and abduction investigations.

Neither MPD nor the mayor's office specified a timeline for when any agreed-upon policy changes would take effect. The mayor himself does not have authority to affect police department policy.

Official statements

What they're saying:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"Public safety partners should have the right tools to keep Milwaukee County safe, but unchecked surveillance isn’t the answer.

"We have seen what can happen when this technology operates without clear rules, transparency, and accountability. Protecting our residents' privacy and maintaining the public's trust is a responsibility I take seriously. That is why I am directing all County departments to limit the usage of all Flock camera systems and establish safeguards proactively, before a breach of public trust can occur."

Crowley is also the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin governor. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, the Republican nominee, has not released an official statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.