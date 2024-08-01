Milwaukee County 2025 budget town hall meetings in August

article

The public is invited to take part in one of three Milwaukee County in-person town hall meetings on the 2025 budget.

The town halls are an opportunity for residents to hear about the county vision and mission, get connected to key resources, and share their thoughts regarding the upcoming budget.

The town halls are being held at the following locations:

Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee)
Monday, Aug. 12
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Kosciuszko Community Center (2201 S. 7th Street, Milwaukee)
Wednesday, Aug. 14
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Greenfield Public Library (5310 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield)
Thursday, Aug. 15
6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
NOTE: The in-person town hall at Greenfield Public Library will have an option for members of the public to join virtually.

Thursday, Aug. 15

6 p.m. - 7 p .m.

NOTE: The in-person town hall at Greenfield Public Library will have an option for members of the public to join virtually.

The town halls at Washington Park Senior Center and Kosciuszko Community Center will feature resource fairs where residents can connect with County departments to access available services and inquire about employment opportunities.

Residents are encouraged to register to take part in the town halls.