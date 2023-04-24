Milwaukee construction worker struck by hit-and-run driver

A Milwaukee construction worker was hurt after a being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday morning, April 24.

Police say the crash happened just after 11 a.m. Monday at N. Fratney Street and E. Vienna Avenue.

The victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Again, Milwaukee police are seeking the driver and vehicle involved.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.