Milwaukee compost bin sale now through May 19

The City of Milwaukee, in partnership with the Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Recycling Connections, is now hosting the 13th annual compost bin sale now through May 19.

City and non-city residents can pre-order their own Home Composter bin and Kitchen Katcher stainless steel pail online at recyclingconnections.org/milwaukee for $68 and $25, respectively.

The Home Composter bin is highly rated by expert composters, durable, easy to assemble, and made from 100% recycled materials.

All composting bins must be pre-ordered by May 19. Purchased items will be available for pick-up on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4p.m. at the Milwaukee DPW Sanitation Building, 4031 S. 6th Street.