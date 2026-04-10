Milwaukee Community Wellness commissioner nomination moves forward

The Brief Karin Tyler's confirmation to lead Milwaukee's Department of Community Wellness is moving forward. The Milwaukee Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee narrowly moved forward with the nomination. Her confirmation will now go before the full Common Council, but some funding questions remain.



The Milwaukee Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee narrowly moved forward with the confirmation of appointing the Department of Community Wellness Commissioner.

Karin Tyler is currently the interim.

The council was supposed to vote on her appointment in March, but it was sent back to committee. Council members said then they had concerns about a funding snag.

Tyler's pending appointment comes after the previous leader was forced to resign earlier this year.

Karin Tyler

Adam Procell was in the position for only five months, until legal questions about his homicide conviction as a teen led to his departure.

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Karin Tyler was a finalist for the job last summer, but was passed over by the mayor's office for an outside candidate in Procell.

Tyler, again, is seeking a leadership role in the office she's been with for years. But the process, some aldermen say, has been flawed and not her fault.

Karin Tyler's nomination moves forward

What we know:

"I think you’re a victim of a flawed process, which I've said from the very beginning -- when they went around the process with the community, to put Mr. (Adam) Procell there -- that they took the community out of it, the process out of it. And now we’re back here, and you're in this position and I don’t think it’s fair to you," said Alderman Jose Perez.

In a 3-2 vote, the Public Safety and Health Committee advanced Karin Tyler's nomination as Department of Community Wellness commissioner.

Milwaukee Common Council Public Safety and Health Committee

"Our department needs stability so we’re looking forward to get past this point so we can do the important work that our city needs us to do," said Karin Tyler.

It's the second time Tyler's been before the city committee as she seeks the leadership role of the department, which is tasked with overseeing violence prevention efforts in the city.

"I’m really perplexed because I think that the department could have done a better job supporting you," said Alderwoman Sharlen Moore.

Karin Tyler with Amber Danyus

Tyler's been with the city for ten years, eight with the department and its previous iterations. She was a finalist, along with two other candidates, for the job last summer but was passed over when Mayor Cavalier Johnson appointed an outsider for the position in Adam Procell.

Procell led the department for five months, but resigned earlier this year over legal questions about his appointment, considering his homicide conviction as a teenager.

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Funding questions

Big picture view:

"An award of state (Office of Violence Prevention) to several entities in the city, including Employ Milwaukee, OCWS at the time was unsuccessful in their grant application," said Alderman Scott Spiker.

Tyler's confirmation was held up and back before the committee about questions regarding funding for the department that Common Council members say is important for the city as it enters the summer months.

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"We value the position, we value the people, but we depend on the results," said Alderman Peter Burgelis.

Tyler says if confirmed, she wants to invest in more data and research, expand youth outreach, and provide stability for the department.

City Hall

"When you’re talking about stability, you’re looking at stability right here," added Tyler.

Tyler's confirmation now goes to the full Milwaukee Common Council for approval.

A question about funding remains as remaining federal rescue plan dollars have a deadline to be spent, and the question is: can additional funding be found through grants, or tax dollars?