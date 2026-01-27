Milwaukee coffee shop targeted again as burglars return overnight

The Brief A Milwaukee coffee shop was targeted again overnight, but burglars were unable to get inside. Fruition MKE had previously been broken into last week after suspects smashed through the front door. Nearby businesses, including the Goodway Grill, reported similar break-ins and attempts this month.



A Milwaukee small business owner said her coffee shop was targeted by burglars again overnight, just days after a break-in left her frustrated and concerned about safety along a growing business corridor.

Break-in attempt fails

What we know:

FOX6 News first reported on the break-in at Fruition MKE, located near 27th Street and Wells Street, last week. The burglary happened Monday morning, Jan. 19, when thieves smashed through the front door and stole cash, according to the owner.

Days later, surveillance footage showed two men returning to the coffee shop overnight and attempting to break in again. This time, they were unable to get inside.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I was like this can’t be happening. I thought it was a smudge on the door and it’s a chip," said Tiffany Miller, owner of Fruition MKE.

Video shows the suspects walking up to the front door and trying to force their way inside before leaving. Miller said she believes the same men were responsible for last week’s break-in.

"I’m frustrated. I’m really annoyed. I’m upset," said Miller.

She shared surveillance then of the guys busting through the door and taking money. Since then, the shop has gone cashless, with Miller posting a sign on the recently replaced door to make it clear.

"I think they’re after cash and I don’t have any," said Miller. "My hope is that they’re caught fast and soon. So they can stop damaging businesses."

Nearby businesses hit

Big picture view:

Nearby businesses have reported similar incidents.

At Ruthie Mae’s Goodway Grill, broken windows and a damaged door remained visible at the entrance. The owner told FOX6 News the restaurant was broken into on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, with cash registers and even a box of lemonade stolen. An attempted break-in on Jan. 17 was unsuccessful.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Business owners in the area said repeated break-ins are making it difficult to focus on serving customers and growing the neighborhood.

"We’re along a corridor that is really growing and transforming. We want to continue to do this work and build community," said Miller, Fruition Café. "My hope is that they won’t ever come back."

MPD tips

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Police Department said additional patrols have been added to the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Related article