Milwaukee interfaith vigil honors Good, Pretti, impacted families

Milwaukee-area faith leaders gathered Monday afternoon, Jan. 26, in peaceful reflection at City Hall to pray and offer remarks following the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis.

What we know:

Both Good and Pretti were killed during ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis this month, deaths that have deeply shaken communities and raised concerns about the use of force and the moral implications of federal policies on families.

The interfaith vigil was organized by Forward Latino and brought together religious leaders from across the Milwaukee area. Participants joined in prayer for the families of Good and Pretti and for all families impacted by immigration enforcement policies.

Faith leaders said they are troubled by what they described as serious concerns surrounding the use of force and the broader moral consequences of federal immigration policies on families and communities.

What they're saying:

"Much of this enforcement has fallen most heavily on our Hispanic, Latino brothers and sisters [...] and whose fear today is not theoretical, but practical, deep and real. [And] in this moment, the pain is not confined to one community," said Pastor Walter Lanier, Progressive Baptist Church.

Lanier said the gathering was held in prayer, grief and solidarity for those who have lost their lives.

