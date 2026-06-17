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Milwaukee church fire near 24th and Auer

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published June 17, 2026 6:58 AM CDT
Published June 17, 2026 6:58 AM CDT
Milwaukee church fire near 24th and Auer
Milwaukee church fire near 24th and Auer

Milwaukee church fire near 24th and Auer

Firefighters responded to the scene of a church fire near 24th and Auer in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, June 17.

The Brief

    • Firefighters responded to the scene of a church fire in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to the scene of a church fire near 24th and Auer in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, June 17.

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

Milwaukee church fire near 24th and Auer

The Source: The information in this post was gathered by FOX6 News crews at the scene. 

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