Milwaukee church fire near 24th and Auer
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to the scene of a church fire near 24th and Auer in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, June 17.
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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
Milwaukee church fire near 24th and Auer
The Source: The information in this post was gathered by FOX6 News crews at the scene.