Milwaukee church celebrates 'Six Triple Eight' service member Anna Mae Robertson

The Brief A long-time Milwaukee resident was honored for her service during World War II. A celebration was held at a local church for Anna Mae Robertson. Robertson served in the 'Six Triple Eight' during WWII, an all-female African American unit that cleared backlogs of mail sent to American soldiers.



She broke barriers and played a pivotal role in World War II.

Anna Mae Robertson served in the only all-female African American unit deployed overseas during the war, and her service was celebrated on Sunday, Feb. 23, in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There was praise and prayer inside Tabernacle Community Baptist Church.

Even poetry for Black History Month.

And it’s the strength of a 100-year-old woman fueling celebration during the Sunday service.

A quilt covers Anna Mae Robertson, fitting for a woman stitched into the fabric of American history.

Robertson's service during WWII

The backstory:

"Mother Anna Robertson was part of the 6888 all-women of color postal battalion unit who served in World War II," said Pastor Donna Childs.

The "Six Triple Eight" was the first and only all-female African-American unit deployed overseas during World War II.

The unit was tasked with clearing a two-year backlog of mail to send to American troops.

"Their motto was "no mail, low morale," Childs added.

They had to clear millions of pieces, and they did it in record time.

They were given six months to finish the job. They did it in three.

The unit received little recognition shortly after the war.

In 2024, Tyler Perry wrote and directed a movie based on the women’s experience for Netflix.

Celebrating her service

What they're saying:

"Today, we recognize one of our own for her service and engagement to this country," said Gregory Jones with the NAACP.

Robertson received recognitions from the NAACP and County Executive David Crowley.

"Let’s understand that she fought for us, and she fought for our ability to stand up and use our voices as well," Crowley said.

The mother of eight sat quietly with her family around her during the event.

There was pure pride from the front row for a woman who helped support the front lines.

"While we recognize her, that we give her her flowers, that we have a role to play because we have a responsibility to her as well," Crowley added.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Gov. Tony Evers also honored Robertson with a resolution.

It’s another recognition for a trailblazing woman who turns 101 next month.

The Six Triple Eight women received a Congressional Gold Medal.

Of the more than 800 women in the Six Triple Eight, Robertson is one of two living today.