Overnight parking enforcement changes will take effect.

Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.

The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for the Christmas holiday.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations for the Christmas holiday. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

Drop-off centers will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 25.

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Wednesday, Dec. 24 or Thursday, Dec. 25.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, Dec. 25.

No overnight parking enforcement Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Dec. 25, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

No overnight parking enforcement Thursday night into Friday morning, Dec. 26, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Night parking enforcement resumes Friday night into Saturday morning, Dec. 27, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Tow Lot will be open on Wednesday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.