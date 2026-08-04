The Brief A longtime Milwaukee radio presence is charged with first-degree child sexual assault. Prosecutors said 44-year-old Jordan Lee assaulted a child known to him. There is no connection in the criminal case to where Lee most recently worked.



The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged a former Milwaukee radio executive and longtime fixture in the city’s radio and music scene with child sexual assault, according to court filings and public records.

Criminal case

In court:

Jordan Lee, 44, of Milwaukee, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors said Lee assaulted a child known to him.

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FOX6 News reached out to Lee but has not heard back. It’s unclear if Lee has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Messages sent to an attorney who previously represented him in a civil matter weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

Sexual assault allegations

The backstory:

Court filings said the investigation began when a therapist called police about a concerning email, allegedly sent by Lee, that described sexual abuse that occurred for a period of more than 10 years.

In the email turned over by the therapist, court filings said Lee wrote the abuse happened in his sleep, when he was drunk, but then continued after he stopped drinking.

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"This past year, I found myself doing this…again," Lee allegedly wrote in the email to a therapist, recalling instances of abuse, adding his personal relationships have suffered because of addiction to porn and marijuana abuse. "This was always while I was asleep. I would NEVER [sic] think to do this under any circumstances…"

A third party recorded a conversation with the child victim and later confronted Lee, according to a criminal complaint. Court filings said the third party later turned over the recording, as well as text messages and a note from Lee.

"I’ve carried one additional secret, one so shameful and disgusting that I have buried it into my subconscious and denied that this has ever happened," Lee allegedly wrote in the note turned over to police. "The truth of it is this has happened more than one time."

Longtime radio presence

Local perspective:

Property records, civil court records, voting records and public social media postings point to Lee as the executive director at WYMS 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. There is no connection in the criminal case to Lee’s employment at Radio Milwaukee.

Lee’s bio was still on the Radio Milwaukee website as of Tuesday morning and was removed after FOX6 inquired about his employment status.

"We are horrified by the allegations included in the complaint that was filed today," a Radio Milwaukee spokesperson said in a statement. "Jordan Lee’s employment ended at Radio Milwaukee on July 23. We are sad and hurting for the victims and pray for their eventual healing."

Lee first joined Radio Milwaukee in 2008 as a morning host, and was later promoted to assistant program director, program director and station director. Lee left the nonprofit in 2022, but returned in November 2023 as senior director of programming. He was later named interim executive director in January 2025 and took over the role in April 2025.