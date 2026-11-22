The Brief A man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Deville Quinn pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault of a child, court records show. Quinn was one of three men convicted of sexually assaulting the same victim.



The third of three men convicted of sexually assaulting the same 13-year-old Milwaukee girl has been sentenced to prison.

Prison sentence

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 32-year-old Deville Quinn with second-degree sexual assault of a child in March. Court records show Quinn pleaded guilty to amended charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child and causing mental harm to a child, both felonies, on Nov. 11.

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Milwaukee County Judge Michelle Havas sentenced Quinn to seven years in prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Deville Quinn

Dig deeper:

Quinn is the third man convicted of sexually assaulting the victim to be sentenced to prison. Antonio Randolph, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to 15 years in prison last October. Davion Wilder, 32, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault of a child and causing mental harm to a child in January and was sentenced to seven years in prison in July.

Sex assault investigation

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said the victim described a sexual assault, involving someone she met online, that occurred at an unknown location on Nov. 18, 2024. Investigators reviewed screenshots of messages between the victim and that person, ultimately identifying the person as Quinn. During an interview with police, Quinn said he did not know or recognize the victim – but swabs from a sexual assault examination found "very strong support" for Quinn's DNA on the victim's genitals.

Police presence at 51st and Lisbon, Milwaukee

Prosecutors said Randolph met the victim at a gas station near 50th and Lisbon on Nov. 18, 2024. Prosecutors said he and another man sexually assaulted the victim in a nearby home, around 46th and Lisbon. Then, prosecutors said Randolph "confined" the girl to his grandmother’s basement on 95th Street and wouldn’t let her call her parents. Prosecutors said the girl said "no" and "stop" multiple times.

Court filings said Randolph and the victim were picked up by an individual known as "Fat-Fat" on Nov. 20, 2024. "Fat-Fat" was later identified as Wilder. After Wilder dropped Randolph off, the criminal complaint alleged he sexually assaulted the victim in the car. Prosecutors said Wilder later dropped the victim off with Randolph at the gas station, where a family friend recognized her and contacted the family.