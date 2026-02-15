article

The Brief A 64-year-old paraprofessional from Grantosa, accused of striking a child, was in court on Feb. 5, 2026. William Houghton was originally charged with one count of physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm). In court, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was fined.



A Milwaukee man, accused of striking a child on a school bus outside Grantosa School in 2025, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge.

64-year-old William Houghton was originally charged with one count of physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm).

In court on Feb. 5, 2026, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, was sentenced to three days in the House of Correction (time served), and fined $500.

Related article

The backstory:

A 64-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking an 11-year-old child on a school bus outside Grantosa School on the city's northwest side.

The accused is William Houghton – and he is charged with one count of physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm).

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched around 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, to Grantosa School on the city's northwest side. Officers met with the school's assistant principal who reported that an 11-year-old student "was struck by a teacher identified as William Houghton," the complaint says.

Officers learned that on Sept. 18, the student was on the school bus to go home around 4:30 p.m. The school bus was equipped with video surveillance. The criminal complaint says a review of that video "shows the bus driver attempting to buckle (the 11-year-old) in on the bus. The child, who officers learned was "autistic, non-verbal" and a person who uses a wheelchair, was "swinging his arms and was resisting being restrained on the bus," the complaint says. At some point, the complaint says, the defendant entered the bus, went directly to the child, and restrained the child's arms. The "defendant's back is to the camera, so the incident is not clearly visible, but it appears that (the child) gets one of his arms free and strikes the defendant. The defendant then quickly reacts by slapping (the child) across the face," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say "it appears that the defendant winds up his arm twice to strike (the child) in the face."

The complaint says the bus driver saw the defendant strike the child. He then took the child home to his mother "who observed a mark on (the child's) face," the complaint says.

Grantosa School, Milwaukee

Full letter to Grantosa parents

What they're saying:

Dear Grantosa Drive School Community,

The safety of our students and staff is our most important priority. We value you as a member of the Grantosa Drive School community, and we want to keep you informed.

At the end of the day Friday, we received a report of a paraprofessional allegedly hurting a student during bus pickup on Thursday. We contacted the Milwaukee Police Department, which arrived on campus today and is conducting a criminal investigation. The school district is also conducting its own investigation. At this point in time, the individual is not working in the school.

We take any report like this one seriously and will take all appropriate disciplinary action. We understand that this situation might have been upsetting to students or staff who were in the area. If your child needs assistance after this event, please contact the school office to be connected to the school counselor, nurse, psychologist, or social worker. School staff may access the Employee Assistance Program to learn about available options.

Thank you for your ongoing partnership and support. If you have any questions, please contact the school office at (414) 393-4400.

We look forward to seeing everyone in school tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Thaddeaus Hilliard

Principal

Grantosa Drive School

Grantosa School, Milwaukee

Local perspective:

FOX6 News spoke with parents during student pickup.

"Disheartening to know that a person, allegedly or potentially, whatever the situation – may do harm to someone in a vulnerable situation when you've chosen to work in a position that is meant to do no harm," said Shalonda Yankaway, a Grantosa parent. "This family, whoever they are, I am really sorry they had to experience this and that their baby had to go through this."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Yankaway's daughter is a student at the school.

"I'm hoping that a lot of emotional damage has not happened or endured to them. Really hope and pray for the family that they get the support they need and deserve during this time," she said.