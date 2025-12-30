Milwaukee child abuse case; 38-year-old man accused of tossing infant

article

The Brief Sergio Chavez-Morales is accused of throwing a 5-month-old infant across an apartment hallway on Milwaukee’s north side. Chavez-Morales faces counts of intentional child abuse and felony bail jumping, as he was already out on bond for a prior strangulation charge. Initial medical evaluations of the child at Children’s Wisconsin showed no immediate bone fractures.



A 38-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of throwing a 5-month-old child across a hallway at an apartment building on the city's north side. The accused is Sergio Chavez-Morales – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Physical abuse of a child (intentional causation of bodily harm)

Bail jumping (Felony)

Child abuse investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near Teutonia and Roosevelt or a "subject with a weapon complaint" on Monday, Dec. 22. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the defendant who reported being chased around by a 19-year-old who was armed with a knife. The officers separated the two parties and conducted interviews.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In an interview with police, the 19-year-old said she "witnessed the defendant grab (a 5-month-old child) and throw (the child) across the hallway causing (the child) to cry out in pain," the complaint says.

The complaint says several other citizen witnesses offered similar accounts, indicating the defendant had thrown the child across the hallway or to the ground.

The 5-month-old child was taken to Children's Wisconsin for medical treatment. X-rays were taken and "no immediate fractured bones could be observed," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was previously charged with felony strangulation/suffocation and had been released on bond. Chavez-Morales is scheduled to go to trial on that charge on Jan. 5, 2026.

Court appearance

What's next:

Chavez-Morales made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Dec. 27. Cash bond was set at $3,000.

Chavez-Morales is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 2, 2026.