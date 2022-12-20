Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan

article

Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.

The boy's mother told police she went to her vehicle and found her son unharmed. Police are looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.