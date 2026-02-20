article

The Brief Two Milwaukee Common Council members were involved in a dispute last week. JoCasta Zamarripa alleges Mark Chambers intimated and berated her at City Hall, a claim Chambers has denied as a mischaracterization of his conduct. It appears the city's so-called "ICE OUT" legislation was at the center of it, based on city email records FOX6 News obtained.



FOX6 News obtained public records that give more context about what happened between Ald. Mark Chambers and Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa at City Hall earlier this month. It's still unclear what will happen from here.

At 10 a.m. last Wednesday morning, Feb. 11, Chambers sent an email writing that it was "inconsiderate" that pending "ICE OUT" legislation includes a prohibition of face coverings by law enforcement – noting he and Ald. Peter Burgelis co-sponsored similar legislation that went nowhere in 2024.

Chambers wrote that their legislation aimed to ban face coverings with the "intention to include a prohibition of these same coverings by law enforcement … but wanted to work further with both the Milwaukee Police Department and the office of the city attorney."

Chambers also wrote, referencing the "ICE OUT" package, "...this is not the collaborative process we need to make clear to ICE and the Border Patrol that the city of Milwaukee is united in its opposition to its excesses." He asked his legislation be included in the "ICE OUT" package, or the topic be removed and taken up separately.

At noon on Feb. 11, some Common Council members unveiled the legislation in the council chambers, including Zamarripa and Common Council President José Pérez.

Chambers said in a statement this week that Pérez brought him into Zamarripa's office to discuss pending legislation. It's still unclear what the disagreement was about.

Zamarripa said Chambers berated, physically intimidated and taunted her. She said she was on the receiving end of profane and degrading remarks in front of others.

Chambers has denied Zamarripa's account, saying in a statement: "…voices were raised by everyone in the room during this exchange. At no point did I physically block, threaten, or prevent anyone from leaving, nor did I misuse my authority in any way."

Pérez emailed council members on Feb. 18, noting a complaint has been filed with the city's human resources department alleging that a member didn't follow the city's anti-harassment and anti-bullying policy.

The common council president attached a copy of the policy and wrote: "...this is a personnel matter, and out of respect for our legislative body, I'd request that you be mindful about any public comments that you make regarding this issue at this time."