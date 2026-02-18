Milwaukee Common Council dispute; alderman reassigned after allegation

The Brief Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa alleges Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. intimidated and berated her during an office dispute. Chambers denies the allegations and says raised voices should not be mischaracterized as misconduct. Chambers was removed from the Licenses Committee; city officials say they are reviewing how to proceed.



A dispute between two members of the Milwaukee Common Council has led to a committee reassignment, with one alderwoman alleging she was intimidated and berated by a colleague – claims he strongly denies.

What we know:

Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa said Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. berated, physically intimidated and taunted her during an incident in her office last week. Chambers disputes that account.

At a Licenses Committee meeting on Wednesday, Zamarripa was present in her usual role, but Chambers was not. City records show Chambers was removed from the committee and reassigned to another as of Saturday.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Tuesday night, Zamarripa said the confrontation went beyond a simple disagreement.

"This was not just a personal disagreement or just raised voices. When an elected official uses the authority and physical presence of their office to intimidate or silence a colleague, it is a misuse of public power that undermines the democratic process," said Zamarripa.

Zamarripa said the exchange included profane and degrading remarks in front of others and added that it was not the first time she experienced hostility from Chambers.

It remains unclear what prompted the dispute.

Chambers issued his own statement disputing Zamarripa’s claims and said Common Council President José G. Pérez brought him into Zamarripa’s office to discuss an email he sent regarding pending legislation and their disagreement over it.

"…voices were raised by everyone in the room during this exchange. At no point did I physically block, threaten, or prevent anyone from leaving, nor did I misuse my authority in any way. While the discussion was candid and, at moments, intense, as can happen when elected officials engage passionately on issues affecting their constituents, raised voices or strong disagreement should not be misrepresented as intimidation, abuse, or misconduct. I categorically reject those assertions," said Chambers.

Dig deeper:

Chambers has not responded to additional requests for comment. Messages left for Pérez were not returned.

The mayor’s office said the city’s Department of Employee Relations is "in consultation with the City Attorney’s Office regarding the appropriate way to proceed."

City Attorney Evan Goyke declined to comment.

Zamarripa said she filed a formal complaint and is requesting a full investigation. However, Department of Employee Relations Director Jackie Carter said as of Wednesday afternoon, the office had not received a complaint and had not opened an investigation.