Center Street Park shooting: Milwaukee man dead, woman arrested

The Brief MCSO said a man was shot and killed at Center Street Park on Saturday. The victim was found dead with at least two gunshot wounds. Authorities arrested a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman.



The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and killed at Center Street Park on Saturday, May 30.

Law enforcement was called to the park at 65th and Center, where the sheriff's office said a "large picnic-style social gathering" was underway, just after 6:45 p.m.

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Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies, Milwaukee police officers and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel found the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, dead with at least two gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities arrested a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who had two guns in her possession, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

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