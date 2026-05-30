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Center Street Park shooting: Milwaukee man dead, woman arrested

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Published  May 30, 2026 9:00 PM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Park shooting: Man dead, woman arrested

Park shooting: Man dead, woman arrested

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and killed at Center Street Park on Saturday, May 30. A woman was arrested.

The Brief

    • MCSO said a man was shot and killed at Center Street Park on Saturday.
    • The victim was found dead with at least two gunshot wounds.
    • Authorities arrested a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and killed at Center Street Park on Saturday, May 30.

Law enforcement was called to the park at 65th and Center, where the sheriff's office said a "large picnic-style social gathering" was underway, just after 6:45 p.m.   

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Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies, Milwaukee police officers and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel found the victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, dead with at least two gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities arrested a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who had two guns in her possession, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

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Milwaukee shootings Saturday morning, 2 wounded
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Milwaukee shootings Saturday morning, 2 wounded

Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, May 30.

The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and requested information from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

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