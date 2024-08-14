Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee carjacking, stabbing; driver hurt after giving suspect ride

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 14, 2024 11:11am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime scene tape article

Stock image of generic crime scene tape.

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a carjacking in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 12. 

According to police, the suspect approached the victim in the area of 19th and Wisconsin around 11:10 p.m. and asked for a ride. The victim agreed. 

When they reached the area of 107th and Appleton, the suspect stabbed and battered the victim before taking their vehicle. 

The victim, a 26-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.