Milwaukee carjacking, stabbing; driver hurt after giving suspect ride

One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed during a carjacking in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 12.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim in the area of 19th and Wisconsin around 11:10 p.m. and asked for a ride. The victim agreed.

When they reached the area of 107th and Appleton, the suspect stabbed and battered the victim before taking their vehicle.

The victim, a 26-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.