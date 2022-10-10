Milwaukee care home worker sexually assaulted client, prosecutors say

A worker at Mariah's Family Care Home near 105th and Jonen in Milwaukee is accused of sexually assaulting a patient at the home, facing two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

According to prosecutors, Jordan Hardy, 26, sexually assaulted the victim, now 44, in March 2022.

A criminal complaint says the victim has a variety of mental health diagnoses and developmental disabilities that make her unable to care for herself. The house manager/care provider for the victim said she "is not capable of making her own decisions."

Authorities were notified after the victim told a shift supervisor at the home that she and Hardy had sex several times. The shift supervisor told management.

A nurse said the victim said she thought she wanted to do it but felt like she was being taken advantage of, the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The owner said video places Hardy at the scene/location of the incident on March 8, 2022, at the time it occurred. He wasn't even supposed to work that day, the owner said. The owner added that Hardy had been disciplined at work for past behavior, and said he was "inappropriate" at work, talking about sex and his "sexual adventures." The owner said they spoke with Hardy March 10, and he claimed the victim had asked him for sex and he said no, and now, she was accusing him.

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Hardy Oct. 7.