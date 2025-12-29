Milwaukee car crash; driver arrested, faces criminal charge of OWI 5th

article

The Brief A Waukesha man faces an OWI charge after a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, Dec. 29. The man's vehicle veered off Lincoln Memorial Drive into Veterans Park, landing flipped on a retention wall overhanging Lake Michigan. The driver was extracted with no major injuries and taken to a hospital for evaluation.



A 39-year-old Waukesha man faces a criminal charge of operating while intoxicated (OWI) 5th after a crash at Milwaukee's lakefront on Monday, Dec. 29.

Lakefront wreck

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says dispatchers were notified around 11:15 a.m. Monday of a single-vehicle crash in Veterans Park. The vehicle flipped on its roof and landed precariously on the retention wall at the edge of the Oak Leaf Trail. Part of the vehicle was overhanging Lake Michigan.

Multiple Milwaukee County deputy sheriffs and fire-rescue personnel responded.

Officials said the Waukesha man drove off of Lincoln Memorial Drive and into the park before crashing just feet from the General Douglas MacArthur statue. The driver was safely extracted from the vehicle and suffered no apparent major injuries. He was taken to a hospital for examination.

Car wreck at Veterans Park, Milwaukee

In addition to the OWI charge, officials said more charges may follow.