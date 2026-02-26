Boy killed at Milwaukee bus stop, man sentenced to life in prison

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to life in prison for intentional homicide. The 15-year-old victim was shot in the head while waiting for a bus. Prosecutors said the man shot the victim out of frustration following a breakup.



A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa at a bus stop in October 2024.

In court:

In December, a jury found 19-year-old Christian Martin guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after a three-day trial.

Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski sentenced Martin on Thursday to life in prison. He will not be eligible for extended supervision for 45 years.

What they're saying:

"Because your parents failed you, a lack of love and attention drove you to commit a heinous act," said Ivelisse Correa, the boy's mother. "He was sweet, funny, humble, respectful and full of life."

Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa

Lopez Correa was waiting for a bus at 16th and Forest Home when he was shot in the head, and he died several days later. Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan described it as an "execution shot."

Prosecutors said Martin was upset over a recent breakup with a girl who had been with Lopez Correa that morning. She told police that Martin followed a group of them to the bus stop, shot Lopez Correa and ran off.

Martin was later arrested in Iowa.

"Can't even offer up a feigned apology to the court, not a letter to the court, not a damn thing," Borowski said. "We have reached a point in this community where homicides are so run-of-the-mill, children can be killed, and it barely warrants a news story, it doesn't warrant a comment from an elected official."

Christian Martin

Borowski told Martin: "There are monsters on this Earth, and maybe you are one of them." Martin shook his head, but declined to speak when Borowski asked if he wanted to address the court.

"We wanted more, but it's right. It's not going to bring him back, but it's right," said Luis Correa, the boy's uncle.