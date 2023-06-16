Milwaukee burglary, police looking to ID 2 people

article

Milwaukee police are looking for people wanted in a burglary near Greeley and Deer on Monday, June 12.

Police said the burglary happened around 5 a.m.

The first person is described as a Hispanic man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with hood up, dark sweats, and black shoes. The second person is described as a Hispanic man wearing a brown hat, flannel shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



The people gained entry to several closed businesses and stole property.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.