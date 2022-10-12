Third Ward burglary, man wanted: police

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8.

Police said the man broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. He's described as African American between the ages of 30 and 40.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.