Milwaukee burglary, Bradford and Prospect, woman sought

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred on July 28.

It happened approximately 4:30 p.m. near Bradford Avenue and Prospect Avenue.



The suspect is described as an African American female in her mid 50s - 60s who has dark short hair and wears glasses.



Police say the suspect gains access to residences and businesses under the guise that she is an inspector and then takes property.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7212 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.