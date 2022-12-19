Milwaukee burglary near 27th and Roosevelt; 2 sought
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking into a burglary near 27th and Roosevelt on Saturday, Dec. 17.
According to the police, two people forced entry into an occupied residence and removed property.
Milwaukee police are looking for the robbers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.