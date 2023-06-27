Milwaukee burglary; 27th and Edgerton, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred on Monday, June 26. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 27th and Edgerton.



The suspect is described as a male, black, 5'10" tall, 150 pounds with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a mask or t-shirt on the lower face, a black sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and black gloves.



The suspect gained entry to the closed business and stole property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.