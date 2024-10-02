12th and Burleigh burglary, Milwaukee police seek suspects

Milwaukee police are looking for two men suspected of stealing from a north side business on Sept. 23.

It happened near 12th and Burleigh around 3:30 a.m. Police said the suspects broke into the business and stole property.

Police described one of the suspects as 6 feet tall, 170–180 pounds and white; he had a gray goatee and is believed to be 35 to 45 years old. The other suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160–170 pounds and Black; he had black, twisty hair with red ends and is believed to be 18 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7252; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.