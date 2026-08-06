Milwaukee building fire near Fond du Lac and Locust; firefighter hurt

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The Brief Milwaukee Fire Department crews responded to a building fire near Fond du Lac and Locust on Thursday, Aug. 6. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building. A Milwaukee firefighter suffered a minor injury.



Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a building fire near Fond du Lac and Locust around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

Building fire

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.

Investigation revealed the 5-story street-facing building was not involved, while a 2-story structure attached to the rear was on fire.

Crews forced entry into the building and encountered an unusually large number of automobile tires, severely hindering interior progress.

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Crews conducted a primary interior search, which confirmed the structure was clear of occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.

A Milwaukee firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Damage estimate is unknown at this time.