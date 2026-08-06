Milwaukee building fire near Fond du Lac and Locust; firefighter hurt
MILWAUKEE - Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a building fire near Fond du Lac and Locust around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Building fire
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.
Investigation revealed the 5-story street-facing building was not involved, while a 2-story structure attached to the rear was on fire.
Crews forced entry into the building and encountered an unusually large number of automobile tires, severely hindering interior progress.
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Crews conducted a primary interior search, which confirmed the structure was clear of occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.
A Milwaukee firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Damage estimate is unknown at this time.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.