Milwaukee Bucks release 2021-22 season schedule

The 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks have released their full schedule for the upcoming season. The tipoff of the regular season will be Tuesday, Oct. 19 against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.

Milwaukee will play seven games in October, 14 games in November, 16 games in December, 15 games in January, 10 games in February, 14 games in March and six games in April this regular season.

Milwaukee Bucks 2021-22 Schedule

Twenty-five of Milwaukee’s regular-season games will air on national television this season, with 10 coming on TNT, 10 on ESPN and five on ABC, which includes a Christmas Day matchup at Fiserv Forum against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. CT. This will be the fourth consecutive season the Bucks will play on Christmas Day and the second straight season they will host a game in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Bucks will play each Eastern Conference team twice at home and twice on the road except for Toronto, Washington, Atlanta and Philadelphia, who they will each play three times. The Bucks will play each Western Conference team once at home and once on the road.

Full season ticket memberships for the 2021-22 season are available now at www.bucks.com/fulls. The on-sale date for single-game tickets will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up now at www.bucks.com/single to be notified of the on-sale date as soon as it’s announced.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android