Milwaukee Bucks playoff watch parties back at Deer District

Milwaukee Bucks playoff watch parties will return to the plaza in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum for the 2022 playoffs for every home and road game, a release said Friday, April 15. The first one is scheduled for Game 1 of the Bucks’ First Round series against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, April 17.

For this year’s Bucks Watch Parties, the stage and outdoor screen will be set up on the south side of the plaza, with a capacity limit of 11,000 in place. Gates for the Bucks Watch Parties will open two hours prior to tipoff and tickets are not required to attend. All fans will go through a magnetometer before entering the Bucks Watch Parties and no bags are permitted (only wallets smaller than 4"x6"x1" are permitted).

Fans planning to attend the Bucks Watch Parties should enter on the south side of the plaza near the intersection of Highland Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Fans with tickets to that day’s Bucks game should enter on the north side of the plaza near the intersection of Juneau Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Fans planning to be in Deer District for any playoff game should note that Juneau Ave. will be closed for traffic between Fifth St. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Bucks Playoff Watch Parties, presented by Motorola edge, will have all the entertainment and excitement that Bucks fans have grown accustomed to. The Bucks Entertainment Network will be on site to bring the energy while surprise guests are scheduled to make appearances throughout the playoffs. The first 2,500 fans to attend each Bucks Watch Party during the First Round will receive "Bang a Banners" courtesy of Gruber Law Offices LLC.

Bucks Watch Parties will have expanded food and beverage options throughout, including the Jack Daniel’s Airstream, which will bring a taste of the world’s best-selling whiskey from Lynchburg, Tennessee to the plaza in Deer District. The Jack Daniel’s Airstream will be serving up Jack Daniel’s "Ready to Serve" beverages, including Jack Daniel’s Spirit Based Cocktails – a line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

New to this postseason is the Deer District All-Access VIP area. Currently, the Deer District All-Access membership is by invitation only, but fans can join the waitlist at allaccess.deerdistrict.com. Members will receive an NFT membership card designed by Milwaukee artist Big Shot Robot, access to the VIP area close to the stage, special offers for select Deer District establishments and giveaways throughout the watch parties.

