Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum; Sunday, Oct. 20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 11, 2024 1:01pm CDT
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason game at Fiserv Forum on October 10, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will host their annual open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 20. 

The event begins at 10 a.m. Sunday – with the doors for the event opening at 9 a.m.

General admission tickets for the event are free and available to claim now at bucks.com/scrimmage. Doors for the event will open at 9 a.m.

Single-game tickets, full season memberships and partial plans are still available for all Bucks regular-season home games, including the regular season home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 25. Tickets for the regular season can be purchased at bucks.com/tickets.