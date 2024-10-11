Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum; Sunday, Oct. 20
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks will host their annual open scrimmage at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 20.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Sunday – with the doors for the event opening at 9 a.m.
General admission tickets for the event are free and available to claim now at bucks.com/scrimmage. Doors for the event will open at 9 a.m.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Single-game tickets, full season memberships and partial plans are still available for all Bucks regular-season home games, including the regular season home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 25. Tickets for the regular season can be purchased at bucks.com/tickets.