Fiserv Forum watch parties benefit Bucks Foundation

On or off the court, philanthropy plays a large role in the culture created by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team's foundation works 365 days a year with the sole purpose of giving back. And fans may not realize it, but they're helping to raise money just by flocking to the arena.

Profits made from Fiserv Forum's indoor NBA Finals watch parties, including Thursday night's Game 2 watch party, benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. Everything they bring in goes right back out into the community.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Since 2016, the foundation has given more than $2 million in grants to charities throughout Wisconsin. It is dedicated to improving outcomes for underserved populations in the state and focuses on areas like mentoring, youth education and health and wellness.

Arvind Gopalratnam, the foundation's executive director, said it is in large part the fans that drive the team's ability to help others.

"The Bucks organization, our success, is so heavily based on our fans. And our engagement of fans," Gopalratnam said. "Whether you’re a Bucks fan, grew up in the area, just to see the evolution of our city and what our organization has done to create this melting pot where people can come together and celebrate and enjoy each other, it’s so refreshing and amazing to see, and it’s not lost on me that that is pretty unique all across the board. So to have that in our community and town, we should feel very proud."

The Bucks Foundation is hosting an online silent auction during the game; bids need to be in by 10:30 p.m.

Items being auctioned include a 2020 All-Star jersey signed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, a basketball signed by Bobby Portis and more. Bids can be placed online.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app