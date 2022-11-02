Milwaukee Bucks' Coach Budenholzer's car stolen

article

The Milwaukee Bucks faced the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night, Nov. 2 at Fiserv Forum, and before the game, Coach Mike Budenholzer addressed an off-the-court issue.

"My car was stolen," said Budenholzer. "Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great, quick work. It was found. Nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Police said they got a report of a stolen car Tuesday night near Florida and South 2nd.

The car was found just before 1:30 Wednesday morning near Highland and North 21st with no one inside.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.



