Milwaukee Bucks promotional schedule: 2022-23 offerings unveiled

The Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Oct. 17 released the full tip off promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Bucks kick off their 2022-23 season home opener on Wednesday, Oct, 19, with a Digital Scavenger Hunt around Milwaukee. Prizes include tickets to the Bucks’ home opener in the ULTRA Club on the Upper Concourse.

According to a press release, Brandon Jennings and the Bucks Bar Tour will visit select bars on Milwaukee’s Water Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. They will start at Brother’s Bar & Grill from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., move to The Harp Irish Pub from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. and Milwaukee Brat House from 5 to 5:30 p.m. The caravan will end at The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill in the Deer District from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where fans will find a watch party for the Bucks against the 76ers.

Fiserv Forum's,Bucks Pro Shop, is celebrating tipoff week with a special promotion of the Artsman Bucks Championship Court Frame. Fans who purchase this item online between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 will have the chance to receive their frame autographed by at least three members of the 2021 NBA Championship team.

The Artsman Championship Court Collection, a catalog of items crafted from the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship court, will also expand at the Bucks Pro Shop to include coasters and keychains.

The press release said the Bucks Pro Shop is also launching a new collection of Pro Standard, which is elevated athletic wear with premium quality and a sophisticated edge. The collection will have items for both men and women, including headwear, sweatshirts, t-shirts and outerwear. The Bucks Pro Shop has added Nike on Court products online and in-store. There will also be an expanded jersey inventory, including more players and youth sizes that fans can look forward to.