Milwaukee Brewing Company seeks buyer

Milwaukee Brewing Company is seeking potential buyers for its downtown production brewery and alehouse, as well as intellectual property, a Friday news release indicated.

The brewery, founded in 1997, expanded from its beginning as a well-known alehouse on Milwaukee’s riverfront and, over a decade later, kegged the first brew at its 2nd Street location. Milwaukee Brewing Company's 9th Street main production facility now boasts a large-scale state-of-the-art microbrewery near Fiserv Forum.

The offering process is beginning this month and is focused on "finding a strategic buyer for the assets and operation."

Statement from Jim Hughes, Milwaukee Brewing Company primary shareholder:

"We put our heart and soul into this brewery, building it into the operation it is today.

"We believe in the brewery and people who have been critical to our success but have made the decision to search for a strategic buyer to satisfy internal needs and secure the future of Milwaukee Brewing for decades to come."