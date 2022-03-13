Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training tickets on sale Monday

article

Tickets for the revised Spring Training schedule of games at American Family Fields of Phoenix will go on sale Monday, March 14 at 11 a.m. CT, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Sunday.

You can find tickets at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890.



Tickets are available in four areas including Diamond Box, Field Box, Outfield Reserved and Lawn. All tickets will be priced dynamically for all seating levels and will vary by game. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered. Parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance.



Additionally, group spaces are available at the Poba Party Patio, a brand new second story all-inclusive group space in the right field corner for groups 50-100; the Mortenson Courtyard, located on the first baseline for various group sizes; and suites, located on the press level for groups of up to 15 people. For more information, please call 623-245-5500 or email phxtickets@brewers.com .



The updated 2022 home Spring Training schedule will begin on Sunday, March 20 against the San Diego Padres at American Family Fields of Phoenix. The Cactus Crew are also slated to host the Chicago White Sox (March 22), Arizona Diamondbacks (March 24), Seattle Mariners (March 26), San Francisco Giants (March 28), Los Angeles Angels (March 31), Chicago Cubs (April 1), Texas Rangers (April 3) and Kansas City Royals (April 5).



Fans who previously purchased tickets to the March 20, 22 and 26 games will not need to exchange or secure new tickets – those original tickets will remain valid for those three dates at American Family Fields of Phoenix.



Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office beginning on Monday, March 14 at 9 a.m. Arizona Time.



Home games will begin at 1:10 pm Arizona Time; the only exception is the April 5 finale which will start at 12:10 pm. Please note that games are subject to change.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement



