Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Burnes, Hader to be honored Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers will honor Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader with a pre-game ceremony on Friday, April 15 prior to the team’s 7:10 p.m. game against the St. Louis Cardinals, a release said.



Burnes will be presented with the 2021 National League Cy Young Award by pitching coach Chris Hook and Hader will receive the 2021 National League Reliever of the Year Award from manager Craig Counsell following the national anthem at approximately 7:00 p.m.



The ceremony will include recorded messages of congratulations from past Brewers award winners.



Burnes became the third pitcher in franchise history to win the Cy Young Award, joining Rollie Fingers (1981) and Pete Vuckovich (1982), who won in the American League. The right-hander went 11-5 with a Major League-best 2.43 ERA in 28 starts for Milwaukee in 2021.



Burnes led the Major Leagues in K/9IP (12.61) and K/BB (6.88) and finished among National League leaders in WHIP (2nd, 0.94), BB/9IP (2nd, 1.83), strikeouts (3rd, 234), opponent batting average (4th, .201), H/9IP (5th, 6.63) and quality starts (T10th, 18).



Hader is the first pitcher in either league to win Reliever of the Year three times as he also garnered the honor in 2018 and 2019. He finished the season 4-2 with a 1.23 ERA and 34 saves in 60 relief appearances for the Brewers.



Hader led all relievers in K/9IP (15.65) and paced National League relievers with 102 strikeouts in just 58.2 innings. His 1.23 ERA and .127 opponent batting average ranked second among Major League relievers.

